Kerr County offices closed New Year’s Day

AD

Kerr County offices will be closed January 1 for New Year’s Day and are expected to reopen with their normal business hours on Tuesday, January 2. The one-day holiday will affect county departments located in the Kerr County Courthouse, 700 Main Street in Kerrville, and the West Kerr County Courthouse Annex, 510 College Street in Ingram.

All emergency services will continue without interruption. Law enforcement, fire department, and EMS agencies will be answering calls when summoned, per usual.

Kerr County citizens are reminded that the Kerr County Veterans Service Office will remain closed until January 5, 2024, when it reopens in its new location, 550 Earl Garrett Street, Suite 107. The office expects to resume its operations, by appointment only, on Monday January 8, 2024.

For more information, visit the county’s website at www.kerrcountytx.gov.

AD