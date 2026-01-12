Kerr County offices to be closed Jan. 19

AD

Most governmental offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 19, in keeping with the nationwide observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday. Departments taking the 1-day break are those located in Kerrville at the Kerr County Courthouse, 700 Main Street, and the Allie Burton Annex, 550 Earl Garrett Street, as well as in Ingram at the West Kerr County Courthouse Annex, 510 College Street.

Emergency services, such as law enforcement, fire and EMS will continue without interruption. There will be no interruption to the Kerr County Commissioners’ Court schedule, since it usually meets on the second and fourth Mondays of each Monday.

All departments will resume their normal hours of operation on Tuesday, Jan. 20. For specific hours, which may vary by department, see the individual departmental pages on the county website: www.kerrcountytx.gov.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day, otherwise known as “MLK Day,” honors the Jan. 15 birth of the man who served as this nation’s primary advocate for nonviolent activism during the Civil Rights Movement, which protested racial discrimination in federal and state laws.

President Ronald Reagan made the federal holiday official by signing it into law in 1983, and was first observed on Jan. 20, 1986. It is observed on the third Monday of each January.

