AD

Kerr County officials have scheduled a citizens’ meeting on Monday, March 3, during which discussions will focus on proposed Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) funds.

The meeting is set for 9 a.m. at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 TX27 in Kerrville. The official agenda is posted on the Public Notices page of the county’s website.

For more information, visit www.kerrcountytx.gov.

AD