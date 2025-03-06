Kerr County Tax Office announces March 13 closure

AD

The Kerr County Tax Office will be closed for part of the day on Thursday, March 13. The office will be closing its doors to the public on this day beginning at 11:30 a.m. The brief closure is necessary so that staff may complete state-mandated Texas Department of Motor Vehicle training, according to Kerr County Tax Assessor-Collector Bob Reeves.

Kerr County is serving as host to the training event, which will host more than 100 tax offices and automotive dealerships from Central Texas and South Texas.

The main office, located in Suite 124 of the Kerr County Courthouse, 700 Main Street in Kerrville, as well as the West Kerr County Courthouse Annex, 510 College Street in Ingram, will resume normal business hours on Friday, March 14.

The Kerrville office’s normal operating hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, while the schedule maintained by the annex office is from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1:30-4:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.

The Kerr County Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office may be reached by phone at 830-792-2242 or by emailing breeves@co.kerr.tx.us.

