Kerr County to conduct Alert Emergency System Test April 2

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Kerr County will conduct a county-wide test of its emergency warning systems on Thursday, April 2, between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

The test will include the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS), which sends alerts to all mobile devices in the area, as well as the CodeRED notification system for registered users. Residents may receive alerts on their mobile phones during this time. Additionally, CodeRED subscribers may receive calls from a phone number ending in 2430.

This is only a test and no action is required. The exercise is designed to ensure the systems are functioning properly and to help improve emergency communication capabilities across Kerr County.

Residents who are not currently enrolled in CodeRED are encouraged to sign up to receive future notifications. Registration is available at: https://account portal.onsolve.net/kerr county.

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