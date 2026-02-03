Kerr County voters notified of registration card delays

AD

Kerr County voters who have not received their voter registration cards are being notified that there has been a delay in the mailing of the cards. “If you haven’t received a new voter registration card in the mail yet, don’t worry,” said Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson’s office. The SOS elections division further explained, “Due to legal challenges of the redistricted Congressional maps, counties were delayed in being able to assign precincts and print cards in the usual time frame.”

Kerr County Tax Assessor-Collector and Voter Registrar Bob Reeves said his office is waiting on final approval from the Secretary of State’s Office so that it can mail out the cards to local voters. “If you have not received your voter registration card, it will not impact your ability to vote,” Reeves confirmed, adding, “You do not need to present your card at the polls. Just be sure to bring your driver’s license or other identification to your polling location.”

To check/verify registration status, voters can contact the Kerr County Voter Registrar’s Office at 830-792-2242 or visit Vote Texas.gov online to connect with the “Am I Registered?” feature.

