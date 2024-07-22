AD
Local News

Kerr County VSO encourages veterans to use VA Claim Status Tool

todayJuly 22, 2024

The Kerr County Veterans Service Office wants area U.S. military veterans to be aware of the VA Claim Status Tool which allows veterans to check on the status of claims ‘in process.’  This free tool allows veterans the flexibility to access and monitor claims online using a computer or a smartphone/device 24 hours a day, seven days a week, according to Kerr County Veterans Service Officer Jenna Sanchez.

Personal online accounts can be created by visiting the VA.gov website or ID.me sign-in services.  Beginning January 2025, current sign-ins using DS Login or MyHealtheVet work will no longer work because the VA is switching exclusively to the Login.gov and ID.me services.

Some new features of the site include real time notifications, clearer information, and user-friendly interface, which allows veterans to navigate and find what they need more easily.  “This is one of several recent updates undertaken by the VA to make the process easier for veterans to check on their claims or find information they need,” said Sanchez.

The Kerr County Veterans Service Office visits with veterans by appointment, Mondays through Thursdays.  It is located in Suite 107 of the county’s facility at 550 Earl Garrett Street.  It can be reached by calling (830) 792-2203, or by emailing veterans@co.kerr.tx.us.

Written by: Michelle Layton

