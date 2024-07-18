Kerr County’s Soldan earns TAC award

AD

Kerr County Treasurer Tracy Soldan was honored recently by the Texas Association of Counties (TAC) for her commitment to county investment education. Soldan received an award celebrating her 15 years of “outstanding dedication to county investment education” during the 2024 TAC County Investment Academy annual conference held June 10-12 in Irving, Texas. She was one of only 8 officials in the state to be honored for 15 years in the program.

The Texas Public Funds Investment Act requires county Commissioners’ courts to appoint a county investment officer to be responsible for investing county funds. These officers and their investment staff need to process a comprehensive understanding of sound investment policies and adhere to the act’s stringent requirements.

Soldan is responsible for maintaining meticulous records on the millions of dollars collected from taxpayers and fees through various county offices going in and out of the county accounts. She is also responsible for investing the county’s funds.

Since 1992, the county investors have been provided with a formal education program through the TAC County Investment Academy. The Academy fulfills the needs of officials and staff involved in investing of public funds at the local level by hosting a June conference, followed by the Texas Public Funds Investment Conference in November.

The Texas Association of Counties is a nonprofit organization that has played a crucial role since 1969 in supporting the efforts and needs of Counties across the Lone Star State.

Soldan earned the distinction of being named by the County Treasurer’s Association of Texas as its Texas Outstanding County Treasurer of 2023. She has also been recognized for her commitment to worksite wellness and for creating a good-health culture for county employees as an honorable mention recipient of the Texas Association of Counties Iris Stagner Award. Soldan was also one of 20 county officials statewide to complete the TAC Leadership 254 program for its 2019-2020 season.

The Kerr County Treasurer’s Office is now located in Suite 100 in the lower level of the Kerr County Courthouse Annex, 700 Main Street in Kerrville. It may be reached by calling (830) 792-2276.

