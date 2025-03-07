AD
Local News

Kerrville library to host two events Saturday

todayMarch 7, 2025

This Saturday, March 8, the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will host Gardening 101 in the morning and Author Talk in the afternoon.

Gardening 101 kicks off at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s meeting room for a discussion on creating gifts from your garden.  Master Gardener Tina Pierson will discuss possible gifts to give, how to plan what you need to grow, and how to decorate your gifts before giving them to your friends and loved ones.  This class includes demonstrations, discussion and take-home instructions.

At 2 p.m., the library welcomes local author and retired Presbyterian pastor Jack Haberer in the library meeting room for a discussion of his book, “Swimming with the Sharks: Being a Full Spectrum Citizen in a Red and Blue World.”  In his writing, Haberer demonstrates a remarkable ability to bring rivals together.  Following the discussion, there will be a book signing and sale offering copies of the author’s book for purchase.

Both presentations are free and open to the public.

For more information, contact the library reference desk at (830) 258-1274, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

 

Written by: Michelle Layton

