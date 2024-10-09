AD
Local News

Kerrville library welcomes Red Cross Meteorologist Richard McAlister on Saturday

todayOctober 9, 2024

The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library welcomes Richard McAlister, meteorologist and multimedia journalist, on Saturday, October 12 at 2 p.m. in the library’s meeting room.

McAlister is a volunteer and spokesperson for the American Red Cross in Texas, Kansas and Oklahoma.  As the chief meteorologist for the Southwest and Rocky Mountain Division of the American Red Cross, he specializes in tropical weather plans and preparedness for Texas and Louisiana.  He will be sharing some great tips on how to stay safe and prepared for the upcoming winter and any special weather situations we may deal with in our community.

The presentation is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact the library’s reference desk at (830) 258-1274.

Written by: Michelle Layton

