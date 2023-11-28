Kerrville Parks and Recreation currently seeking input for 2024 “Movies in the Park”

AD

The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is inviting community members to help assist in selecting movies for the 2024 “Movies in the Park” series by completing a short survey.

Movies in the Park Options:

Spiderman across the Spider-verse (PG)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (PG)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 (PG-13)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (PG)

Haunted Mansion (PG-13)

Dive-In Movie Options:

Shrek (PG)

Cars (G)

The Little Mermaid (PG)

Luca (PG)

The survey will be available until 11:45 p.m. on December 15, and can be located on www.surveymonkey.com/r/QGPTWM3.

For additional information, visit the Parks and Recreation Department’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov, or call (830) 257-7300.

