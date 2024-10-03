Kerrville Parks and Recreation offers many October event options

AD

The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department invites the community to join in on some of the Department’s most beloved activities throughout the month of October.

The free final showing of the “Movies in the Park” series is scheduled for Saturday, October 12 at dark in Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Drive. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets as they watch a family-friendly screening of Haunted Mansion (PG-13).

Also happening on October 12 is the inaugural Art in the Park event, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Chalk will be provided to participants who want to chalk the River Trail for free. At 5:30 p.m., guests can meet the artist responsible for the new large murals being painted on the Sidney Baker Bridge pillars. The Schreiner University design department will also be on-site with their mobile screen-painting unit and will offer printing for guests who bring in their t-shirts, bandanas and tote bags.

The Olympic Pool (601 Olympic Drive) is once again hosting the Haunted Ghoul Pool experience on Saturday, October 26, starting at 5 p.m. Admission is $5 per person for ages four and up, and tickets can be purchased on-site (cash or check). Family-friendly tours will take place from 5-6:30 p.m. After that, from 7 p.m. onward, haunts become more intense. It is recommended that children under 13 are joined by a parent or guardian.

The Department winds down the month of October with its annual Family Fright Night, Thursday, October 31, starting at 5:30 p.m. in Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Drive. This evening promises safe and traditional Halloween fun, featuring a costume contest, trick-or-treating, games, bounce houses, music, and much more. Costume contest participants must register in advance. The contest is free and will be limited to the first 30 participants in each category. Awards will be given for crowd favorite, most creative, and creepiest.

The deadline for organizations and businesses to register to decorate a car trunk or 10 x 10 canopy tent (you must provide your own tent) is Friday, October 18. Interested parties can register online at https://forms.gle/E5GeUNK3DiccaTxv8.

For additional information, contact the Parks and Recreation Dept. at (830) 257-7300, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

