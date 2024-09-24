Kerrville Triathlon Festival outlines this weekend’s road closures

AD

The 13th Annual Kerrville Triathlon Festival will be held September 27-29 in Kerrville. This two-day event includes five races, a sports exposition, and a free Kids Fun Run that welcomes over a thousand athletes to Kerrville every September. Area residents are reminded to be mindful of athletes, volunteers, and first responders on roadways and encourage individuals to seek alternate routes this weekend due to anticipated traffic and road closures. Kerrville River Trail users are advised to exercise caution during the event hours due to the large volume and pace of the triathlon runners.

The swim start and Transition Area No. 1 (where the bikes are parked during the swim) will be behind SouthStar Bank, 1101 Junction Hwy., just north of Guadalupe Street.

Transition Area No. 2 (where the bikes are parked during the run) will be in Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Drive. The Kerrville River Trail will be utilized for the run portion of the event, and the overall finish and finish line festival will be located in Louise Hays Park.

High Five Events has worked closely with the City of Kerrville, Kerr County, and TxDOT throughout the planning process of this event to help ensure the safety of participants and citizens. The street closure plan can be found on the City’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov/1347/Kerrville-Triathlon-Festival.

Street closures for this weekend will include Water Street, parts of Highways 16 and 27, and the Loop 534 Bridge. Louise Hays Park will be closed to vehicular traffic while all events are in progress, and it is estimated that it will re-open around noon on Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday. Spectators and pedestrian traffic are still welcome in the park during the events. Additionally, the G Street Trailhead will be closed on Saturday until noon and Sunday until 5 p.m. The Kerrville-Schreiner Park Trailhead will be closed for the event on Sunday and re-open at approximately 5 p.m. Drivers are asked to use extreme caution, as cyclists will be on the roads.

For more information, including full race routes, visit the official event website at www.kerrvilletri.com, or contact High Five Events at info@highfiveevents.com

