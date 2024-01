AD

The Kerrville VA Medical Center is hosting a job fair on Saturday, January 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for persons interested in positions including Registered Nurses, Vocational Nurses, Nursing Assistants, Housekeeping Aids, and Laundry Workers.

Applicants should bring with them their CV, unofficial college transcripts, copies of certifications, and any other applicable paperwork necessary.

For additional information, visit www.va.gov/south-texas-health-care, or call (210) 279-1782.

AD