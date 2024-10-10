AD
Local News

Kerrville’s 2024 street maintenance project underway

todayOctober 10, 2024

The City of Kerrville and its contractor, Bennett Paving, commenced work on the 2024 Street maintenance project beginning October 7.  The project will include sealing of cracks in affected roadways/streets along with a mill and overlay of asphalt on selected sections of identified streets.

The project is slated to be approximately four weeks in duration.  Bennett Paving will be notifying residents when work will commence in their area and will work to accommodate access to their residences while work is underway.

For more information, contact the Public Works Department at (830) 258-1221.

Written by: Michelle Layton

