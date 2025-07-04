KPA! sets up stations for people and pets

AD

Kerrville Pets Alive! has set up stations and is offering resources to pet owners affected by the July 4th floods. Crates have been taken to the Cavalry Church in Kerrville, the Ingram Elementary School, and the Ingram Volunteer Fire Department.

“We’re trying to be the resource for the animals so that first-responders can worry about the people,” officials said in a Facebook post. “We are trying to fill in the gap for victims that are worried about leaving their pets. They will know that there is a safe place for their pets to go.”

Anyone who has a pet in need can call KPA! at 830-200-0539 or email info@kerrvillepetsalive.org. The Kendall County Shelter will also be open. Officials said they can also direct large animals to the proper authorities.

