KPD gives Friday morning flood updates

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The Kerrville Police Department worked throughout the night monitoring water levels in the Guadalupe and feeder creeks, and assessing roadway conditions across the city. Multiple streets have some sort of flood-related debris in them, including gravel, loose rocks and more, according to KPD. It is highly recommended to drive with caution while cleanup work continues.

Roadway updates include:

~Alpine Dr. Crossing – Rock debris in the roadway, but passable.

~Fourth Street Crossing – Not passable. The road is torn up all the way in two places and has mud debris on the east side of the crossing on Fourth, as well as the beginning of Gilmer.

~Third Street Crossing – Passable but has debris blocking most westbound sides of the road, as well as debris in guardrails that need to be removed before public use.

~Second & Lytle Crossing – No road damage, and it is passable. There is washed up gravel and sand debris north of the crossing on Lytle that will need to be cleaned up prior to public use.

~First Street Crossing – Although the actual crossing is in good shape, the asphalt on the east side of the crossing is torn up and will need to be repaired prior to public use.

~East Main Crossing – Passable, with debris in guardrails.

~Park Street Crossing – Large Rock debris across the roadway making it not passable. No roadway damage visible.

~Landfill Rao Crossing – No road damage, small amount of water going over the roadway and is passable.

West Schreiner to Town Creek Road has a large amount of rock and sediment debris on Town Creek towards Bluebonnet Drive. Not drivable at this time.

~Bluebonnet Drive to Town Creek Rd. has a tree and some sediment debris on Bluebonnet that does not allow access to Town Creek.

~700 Block of Lake Drive, at the turn – Has rock sediment in the roadway.

~700-800 Block of Lake – Has several areas along the curb line that was damaged by the strong stream of water.

~Most of Town Creek Road has either been washed away or is covered with rock and sediment, therefore access is difficult to the stretch of Town Creek within the city limits.

~Junction Highway to Arcadia Loop does not allow access to the residences on Arcadia Loop due to part of the bridge being washed out. Arcadia Loop can be accessed by going through the parking lot of 1905 A Junction Hwy.

City work crews are continuously working to get roadways cleared and make needed repairs.

For current roadway conditions throughout the state, visit DriveTexas.org.

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