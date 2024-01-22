KPD investigates body found at Louise Hays Park

AD

The Kerrville Police Department is investigating a body found at Louise Hays Park Monday morning. On January 22, at approximately 7:58 p.m., KPD officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Thompson Drive in reference to an unresponsive male. Upon arrival, officers found a male subject who was deceased. According to a release, the initial investigation into the matter indicates the male subject sustained what appeared to be an intentional self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Justice of the Peace Mitzi French arrived on the scene and pronounced the male subject deceased. An investigation into the incident is being conducted by KPD, but no indication of criminal activity is suspected.

AD