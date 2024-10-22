KPD officer involved in recent shooting has been identified

AD

The Kerrville Police Department officer who was involved in last week’s shooting has been identified as one-year veteran Brianna Henson. On Monday, October 15, at about 1:19 a.m., Hensen attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white Nissan Acura MDX Sport Utility Vehicle which was traveling northbound in the 1600 block of Sidney Baker Street. The vehicle was driven by a subject later identified as Rosny Josafath Rodriguis-Midence, 21 years of age. The suspect vehicle was speeding, had no license plates, and ran a red light before accelerating away when Hensen activated the patrol unit’s emergency lights to activate the traffic stop, according to a press release. The suspect vehicle was observed swerving in and out of its lane and ran two additional red lights before continuing to flee north out of the Kerrville City limits towards Gillespie County on State Highway 16. During this pursuit, the suspect vehicle reached speeds in excess of 120 miles per hour and fled from law enforcement.

Tire deflation devices were successfully deployed into the path of the vehicle in the 5500 block of State Highway 16 by deputies from the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office. The pursuit then entered the Fredericksburg city limits and officers from the Fredericksburg Police Department joined the pursuit. The suspect continued on and eventually lost control of the vehicle resulting in the vehicle rolling and crashing in the 1100 block of State Highway 16 at about 1:32 a.m. Rodriguis-Midence excited his vehicle and immediately charged at Hensen, who discharged her service weapon and shot the suspect as he rapidly closed the distance in a manner indicative of an impending attack, according to the release. The suspect was not in possession of a weapon and was identified by identification found in his possession.

The Texas Rangers are conducting the ongoing investigation into the shooting. Hensen remains on paid administrative leave.

