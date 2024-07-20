KPD searching for murder suspect following shooting death

AD

The Kerrville Police Department is searching for a murder suspect, 29-year-old Gabriel Rene Aleman, following an overnight shooting in which a woman was shot and killed. KPD officers responded to a report of a shooting on Saturday, July 20 at approximately 1:22 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Hunt Street. An occupant of the apartment, 36-year-old Deanna Leann Arispe, had been struck by gunfire, according to police reports. Arispe was transported to Peterson Regional Medical Center where she was declared deceased.

An initial investigation revealed that a male suspect fired into the apartment through the front door, striking the victim. KPD states that the apartment was occupied by three children and two adults. No one else was injured in the shooting, and video footage from a nearby doorbell camera led KPD detectives to identify the suspect as Aleman, of Kerrville. A warrant for Murder, Texas Penal Code 19.02, was obtained for Aleman with a $1,000,000 bond.

KPD Special Investigations Unit detectives located Aleman’s vehicle at a residence in the 100 block of South Michon Drive. A search warrant was executed by the Tactical Response Team consisting of operators from the Kerrville Police Department, Fredericksburg Police Department, and Boerne Police Department. Aleman was not located at the residence and is currently at large.

Aleman is described as 6’05”, 205 pounds, black, shoulder length hair, having a brown beard, brown eyes and having numerous tattoos on his neck, arms and hands. Aleman should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

KPD urges anyone with information regarding Aleman’s whereabouts to contact KPD. Anyone assisting or hiding Aleman could be subject to criminal charges.

