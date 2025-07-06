KPUB making significant progress in storm power restoration efforts

AD

KPUB has confirmed it has made significant progress in restoring power to the area in the wake of the catastrophic flooding that has devastated the Hill Country region. On Saturday, power was restored to over 1,600 customers, including the majority of the Center Point area and the North Fork of Hunt. As of Sunday morning at 11 a.m., power was restored to the Loop 534 area.

Currently, there are approximately 350 customers still without service. KPUB teams are working tirelessly to bring service back to the remaining affected customers.

The most significant remaining outages are concentrated between Ingram and Hunt and South of Highway 39, and along the South Fork of the Guadalupe in Hunt. The South Fork area sustained some of the most extensive damage , including approximately 40 downed power poles, widespread tree and flood debris, and heavily damaged infrastructure.

Due to extensive flooding damages in the West Kerr area, power restoration will be delayed for those remaining without power in this region, and some customers may remain without power for multiple days. The severity of the damage has created challenges in accessing certain areas and repairing critical infrastructure.

KPUB wants to remind customers to stay far away from downed power lines, and always assume all downed power lines are energized and dangerous. Report downed power lines by calling 911, and never attempt to drive or walk through flooded areas.

Any customers still experiencing outages outside of any area west of Kerr County should call 855-959-2496.

The Red Cross is assisting with reunification efforts. Anyone seeking to find a missing person should call 800-733-2767.

