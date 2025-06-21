Latest Recall Roundup

AD

Several brands are recalling specific products due to serious safety concerns.

~About 100,000 Crayan brand mattresses, which were sold exclusively on Amazon, are being recalled over concerns they don’t meet federal safety flammability requirements and could catch fire. The recalled mattresses were sold online at Amazon.com from July 2022 to June 2024, for $100-$220. Consumers should stop using the mattresses immediately, says the retailer, Foshanshi Liyue Youxian Gongsi, dba Crayan Inc., of China. For further questions, contact the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

~Medtech Products Inc., a subsidiary of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., has issued a voluntary recall of Little Remedies Honey Cough Syrup because it may be contaminated with Bacillus cereus. The bacteria can cause food-borne illnesses. The recall affects 4 oz. bottles distributed across the U.S. between December 2022 and June 2025 through retail stores and online. The cough syrup is intended for use by children one year and older. For more information, visit www.prestigebrands.com/contactExternalLink Disclaimer, or call (800) 754-8853.

~FreshRealm, a large food producer with sites in California, Georgia and Indiana, is recalling certain heat-and-eat chicken fettuccine Alfredo products made before June 17 and sold at Kroger and Walmart stores, federal health officials said. The Listeria food poisoning outbreak, which includes at least 17 people in 13 states, began last August, officials said late Tuesday. The recalled products were sold at Walmart stores in all 50 states and Peurto Rico, according to a post on Walmart’s recall website. For a detailed list of products affected, visit www.cdc.gov/Listeria/outbreaks/chicken-fettuccine-alfredo-06-25/index.html

~TADAKAZU is recalling around 7,600 of its portable baby loungers because they violate federal safety standards for infant sleep products. The CPSC identified potential dangers associated with this product, including suffocation, fall and entrapment hazards. These baby loungers were sold exclusively on Amazon from September 2024 to May 2025. For additional information, visit tadakazurecall@yeah.net.

~Around 8,560 of Yumo’s MaxKare electric blankets are being recalled because they can overheat, posing a burn risk. They were sold on Walmart.com from June 2021 to November 2024. For more information, visit yumoofficial@126.com.

~AstroAI is recalling approximately 249,100 mini fridges because their electrical switches can short-circuit and pose a fire hazard. They were sold online at Amazon.com and Astroai.com from June 2019 to June 2022. The products should be disposed of per local state waste disposal procedures. For more information, visit recall@astroi.com or through their online portal.

