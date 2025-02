AD

City of Kerrville contractor M.C. Fonseca will continue to have the road closed on Louis Street from Ox Street to Harper Highway for the Knapp Road sewer improvement project. In addition, Louis Street will be closed from Harper Highway to Commerce Street beginning March 4 and running through March 24.

Local residents will have access to their homes, but all other traffic should avoid this area.

For more information, contact the Public Works Department at (830) 258-1221.

