AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

Lt. Gov. Patrick announces SB3, which would ban THC sales

todayDecember 5, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick announced on Wednesday Senate Bill 3, a proposed Texas bill that would ban the sale of all tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) products.  Patrick says the bill would close a loophole in the state’s hemp laws and addresses concerns over potentially dangerous THC products marketed to minors.

“This bill will protect Texans from harmful products,” Patrick said in a statement.  The bill is sponsored by Senator Charles Perry, R-Lubbock, and would prohibit all forms of consumable THC.

Patrick says in a statement that retailers are exploiting the 2019 Hemp Farming Act, which legalized hemp containing no more than 0.3% delta-9 THC, the primary intoxicating ingredient in marijuana and argues that products derived from this legal loophole have created risks for public health and safety.

Marijuana is a Schedule I drug at the federal level, classified as a drug with “no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.”  The DEA is holding hearings on rescheduling the drug to align with the Department of Justice and Department of Health and Human Services’ view of the drug and its uses in medicine, classifying the drug as a Schedule III drug.

 

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%