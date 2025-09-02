Many new laws went into effect for Texans this week

AD

Hundreds of new laws that were passed by the Texas Legislature this year went into effect on Monday.

Big changes in education policy went into effect that affect public schools, childcare, colleges and parental rights. Senate Bill 10 requires the Ten Commandments to be displayed in classrooms and Senate Bill 11 allows school districts to set aside time for prayer.

Many crime and public safety laws went into effect, including human trafficking, strengthening policies for violent and sexual offenses, and protecting children. One of those is Senate Bill 835, also known as “Trey’s Law,” banning and voiding the use of nondisclosure agreements, or NDA’s, in sexual assault and human trafficking cases.

A wide-ranging slate of health-related laws went into effect, affecting hospitals, insurance coverage and mental health. House Bill 46 expands the state’s medical marijuana program and allows doctors to prescribe inhaled aerosol products including vapes to patients.

Many transportation laws began taking effect on Labor Day including bills designating highways to fallen officers and veterans to others affecting motorists. As of Monday, paper temporary license plates are no longer valid which prevents criminals from exploiting a loophole in Texas law that allowed fake temporary tags to be sold.

Texas’ state lawmakers are currently in their second special session of 2025, so more laws may be enacted this year. However, unless they meet the criteria to become immediately effective, they would likely go into effect in late November or by mid December.

Texas citizens should also be aware that they will be able to vote on 17 amendments to the state constitution in November.

