Mattress Mack set to give away free mattresses to Hill Country flood survivors

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, owner of Gallery Furniture, is planning to give away 400 mattresses to people who were affected by the flash floods that hit the Hill Country last month. Gallery Furniture will distribute the mattresses on Saturday to people from Hunt, Ingram, Kerrville, and across the Leander and Austin Hill Country region who were affected by the July 4 floods, according to a press release.

Mattresses (twin, full, queen and king) will be distributed on Saturday, August 9, 7-9 a.m. (or until all mattresses are gone) at Lago Vista High School. Distribution will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Volunteers are needed to help with the mattress distribution on Saturday to set up for the event and help load mattresses into vehicles. Volunteers will need to arrive at 6 a.m.

~Each household is eligible to receive one mattress.

~Recipients must have been impacted by the recent floods.

~Recipients need to bring a valid driver’s license with proof of address/approved zip.

~Recipients must come with a truck or van to take the mattress with them.

~First-come, first-served while supplies last.

Eligible zip codes:

~78024 – Hunt, TX

~78028 – Kerrville, TX

~78029 – Kerrville, TX

~78025 – Ingram, TX

~78010 – Center Point, TX

~78058 – Mountain Home, TX

~78645 – Lago Vista, TX

~78732 – Steiner Ranch

~78734 – Hudson Bend, Lakeway

~78738 – Bee Cave, Lakeway, and The Hills

~78617 – Del Valle, TX

~77358 – Sandy Creek, TX

~76527 – Florence, TX

~76530 – Granger, TX

~76537 – Jarrel, TX

~76573 – Schwertner, TX

~76574 – Taylor, TX

~76578 – Thrall, TX

~78613 – Cedar Park, TX

~78615 – Coupland, TX

~78626 – Georgetown, TX

~78628 – Georgetown, TX and And ice, TX

~78628 – Sun City, TX

~78630 – Cedar Park, TX

~78634 – Liberty Hill

~78646 – Leander, TX

~78641 – Leander, TX

~78664 – Round Rock, TX

~78673 – Walburg, TX

~78674 – Weir, TX

~78680 – Round Rock, TX

~78681 – Round Rock, TX

~78717 – Austin, TX

~78729 – Austin, TX

~78633 – Georgetown, TX

~78611 – Burnet, TX and Lake Victor

~78616 – Dale, TX

~78639 – Kingsland, TX

~78654 – Marble Falls, South San Gabriel River

~78657 – Horseshow Bay, TX

~78669 – Spice wood, TX

~78660 – Pflugerville, TX

Mattress Mack has established a reputation for being generous, having done giveaways in the past, including a mattress giveaway to first responders and teachers last year, as well as one for our veterans and first responders just last month.

