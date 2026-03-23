Meeting of the Hill Country League of Women Voters scheduled for Saturday in Fredericksburg

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The League of Women Voters of the Hill Country scheduled a meeting on Saturday, March 28 in the Fest Room at Marktplatz located at 100 West Main Street in Fredericksburg. League meetings are open to the public: visitors are welcome and there is no charge to attend. A social time for members and visitors to get acquainted begins at 9:30 am with light refreshments. The business meeting and the program begin at 10:00 am. The meeting is available on Zoom by contacting the League at the following: president@lwvhillcountrytexas.org.

Bunny Bond, the President of the Hill Country League of Women Voters, will present a program on Commemorating Women’s History Month: The Suffrage Movement in Texas. There are two outstanding events in the women’s suffrage movement in Texas. The Legislature passed a bill to allow women to vote in primary elections: the bill was signed into law on March 26, 1918 and a Primary Election was scheduled for July 27, 1918. In seventeen days (beginning June 26 and ending July 11), approximately 386,000 women registered to vote. A year later – on June 28, 1919 – the Legislature approved a resolution ratifying the 19th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States, which granted women the right to vote.

The League of Women Voters is a non-profit civic organization and does not endorse or oppose candidates for elected office. The Hill Country Texas League has forty-six years of serving citizens and has members in six counties in the Hill Country: Bandera, Blanco, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, and Llano. The work of the League is focused on registering citizens to vote, providing information on candidates, and encouraging citizens to vote. Anyone aged 16 and older can become a member by paying the annual dues.

For more information visit www.lwvhillcountrytexas.org.

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