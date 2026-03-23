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Local News

Meeting of the Hill Country League of Women Voters scheduled for Saturday in Fredericksburg

todayMarch 23, 2026

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The League of Women Voters of the Hill Country scheduled a meeting on Saturday, March 28 in the Fest Room at Marktplatz located at 100 West Main Street in Fredericksburg.  League meetings are open to the public: visitors are welcome and there is no charge to attend.  A social time for members and visitors to get acquainted begins at 9:30 am with light refreshments.  The business meeting and the program begin at 10:00 am.  The meeting is available on Zoom by contacting the League at the following: president@lwvhillcountrytexas.org.

Bunny Bond, the President of the Hill Country League of Women Voters, will present a program on Commemorating Women’s History Month: The Suffrage Movement in Texas.  There are two outstanding events in the women’s suffrage movement in Texas.  The Legislature passed a bill to allow women to vote in primary elections: the bill was signed into law on March 26, 1918 and a Primary Election was scheduled for July 27, 1918.  In seventeen days (beginning June 26 and ending July 11), approximately 386,000 women registered to vote.  A year later – on June 28, 1919 – the Legislature approved a resolution ratifying the 19th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States, which granted women the right to vote.

The League of Women Voters is a non-profit civic organization and does not endorse or oppose candidates for elected office.  The Hill Country Texas League has forty-six years of serving citizens and has members in six counties in the Hill Country: Bandera, Blanco, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, and Llano.  The work of the League is focused on registering citizens to vote, providing information on candidates, and encouraging citizens to vote.  Anyone aged 16 and older can become a member by paying the annual dues.

For more information visit www.lwvhillcountrytexas.org.

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Written by: Michelle Layton

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