AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

More than 410,000 cubic yards of debris collected following floods

todayAugust 25, 2025

Background
share close
AD

Cleanup efforts continue in Kerr County more than seven weeks after the devastating July 4 floods.

According to county officials, as of Friday, more than 400,000 cubic yards of vegetative flood debris have been collected.  Between the state and companies contracted by the city and county, the post said 411,059 cubic yards of debris has been collected.  For context, the county said that would be enough to fill 32 football fields with over six feet of storm debris.

Kerr County and the city of Kerrville contracted with two debris management contractors, which began collecting debris on July 25.  The Texas Department of Transportation also contracted with another company to clear debris from state-maintained roads.

Kerr County Commissioners are set to meet at 9 a.m. Monday to further discuss recovery efforts.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%