More than 410,000 cubic yards of debris collected following floods

Cleanup efforts continue in Kerr County more than seven weeks after the devastating July 4 floods.

According to county officials, as of Friday, more than 400,000 cubic yards of vegetative flood debris have been collected. Between the state and companies contracted by the city and county, the post said 411,059 cubic yards of debris has been collected. For context, the county said that would be enough to fill 32 football fields with over six feet of storm debris.

Kerr County and the city of Kerrville contracted with two debris management contractors, which began collecting debris on July 25. The Texas Department of Transportation also contracted with another company to clear debris from state-maintained roads.

Kerr County Commissioners are set to meet at 9 a.m. Monday to further discuss recovery efforts.

