Multiple arrests made on drug trafficking charges near school in Gillespie County

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The Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office, working alongside the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), arrested three people after investigators say they uncovered a drug trafficking operation at a northwest-side apartment complex, seizing multiple illegal drugs and a firearm from a unit located across the street from an elementary school.

According to the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant at the Trails of Elm Creek apartments on Vance Jackson Road on July 20. During the search, investigators said they found methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, Xanax and a firearm inside the apartment. Authorities believe drugs were being trafficked to dealers in multiple counties, according to a release.

Four individuals were arrested, including Rose Maria Gonzales, who investigators believe played a key role in the alleged drug trafficking operation. Gonzales is accused of distributing large quantities of methamphetamine and heroine to drug dealers in Gillespie and Kerr counties. Gonzales was already wanted in Bexar County on a drug possession charge filed in May 2024 and has a criminal history that includes previous drug trafficking offenses.

The names of the three men arrested alongside Gonzales have not been released. Officials have also not discussed the charges they currently face and have not said how long the alleged trafficking operation had been active. DPS said it plans to file additional charges against Gonzales and two of the men arrested during the investigation.

Gonzales is scheduled to stand trial on August 31.

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