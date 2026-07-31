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Local News

Wednesday afternoon fire destroys structure in Kerr County

todayJuly 31, 2026

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Kerr County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 800 block of Spicer Loop on Wednesday, July 19, at approximately 3:30 p.m. for a structure fire.  The Turtle Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Center Point Volunteer Fire Department were also dispatched to the scene.

According to officials, the fire was extinguished at approximately 5:30 p.m., but the structure was declared a total loss.  Damage was contained to the property where the fire originated, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

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Written by: Michelle Layton

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