National Alliance on Mental Illness-Kerrville Meeting scheduled for Sept. 19

The local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness is meeting on Thursday, September 19 at 6 p.m. at the Dietert Center, 451 Guadalupe Street in Kerrville in the Take Five Room. The event’s topic will be led by Kathy Turner, QPR Instructor for Together With Hill Country Veterans, and will provide a framework of questions and responses to help an individual in a suicidal situation. Meetings are open to the public and there is no charge to attend.

Throughout a career of thirty years as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Turner has worked in hospice care, psychiatric and medical healthcare, and domestic violence prevention/intervention programs with the U.S. Navy. Since her retirement, Turner has served as a board member and trainer for Together With Hill Country Veterans, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing Veteran suicide through education and community outreach programs.

NAMI-Kerrville is an affiliate of both NAMI Texas and NAMI US. The local group meets monthly on the third Thursday of the month and hosts a program or a speaker.

National Alliance on Mental Illness was formed in 1979 and is a state and national organization with local affiliates. NAMI is focused on supporting families who are caregivers, educating families and the community about mental illness, advocating for public policy, and supporting research. The Kerrville affiliate was organized in 1989, as a nonprofit with 501(c)3 status, to serve Kerr County and the surrounding counties. Anyone interested in receiving a newsletter from the local affiliate and/or notification of the monthly meeting should contact the organization at nami_kerrville@yahoo.com.

