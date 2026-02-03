New work rule in effect for SNAP recipients

AD

A new work rule requirement for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) went into effect on Sunday which requires recipients to work at least 20 hours per week or 80 hours per month. Recipients must log their work hours and submit them to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, which will verify the hours.

SNAP provides more than 3 million Texans with financial assistance to buy groceries. Texas Health and Human Services officials said they have been notifying clients since the changes were announced and stressed that recipients must comply with the new work rule requirement upon approval of benefits.

According to HHS Guidelines, qualifying work includes paid jobs, unpaid volunteer hours, or receiving goods or services instead of payment. The agency will also accept hours for participation in a work program, such as SNAP Employment and Training, the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, or any Texas Workforce Commission work program.

An increase in the number of work hours is not the only change that comes with the new work rule requirement. The age at which older recipients no longer have to document their work hours has been raised from 54 to 64, which means it is now mandatory for those clients to work and document at least 80 hours a month. In addition, some groups are reportedly no longer exempt from the work rule, including:

~Veterans

~Homeless individuals

~Parents whose kids are all between the ages of 14 and 17

~Young adults aging out of the foster care system

Exempt groups still include pregnant women, recipients considered mentally or physically disabled, children under 17, adults 65 or older, and a few other categories.

Following last week’s winter weather in Texas, the agency extended the deadline for SNAP recipients to apply for replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed. The new deadline is Feb. 23. Recipients must visit a local HHS office to complete the paperwork for the request.

According to a statement from Gov. Abbott’s office, funds should be added to the Lone Star cards within two days of receiving the request.

