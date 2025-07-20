Number of Kerr County missing reduced to 3

AD

The Kerr County Flood Disaster Joint Information Center can confirm that three individuals remain missing from the July 4 flood disaster. Through extensive follow-up work among state and local agencies, many individuals who were initially reported as missing have been verified as safe and removed from the list. This has been an ongoing effort as investigators have worked to verify reports of missing persons and confirm their status.

“We are profoundly grateful to the more than 1,000 local, state and federal authorities who have worked tirelessly in the wake of the devastating flood that struck our community,” said Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice. “Thanks to their extraordinary efforts, the number of individuals previously listed as missing has dropped from over 160 to three.”

“This remarkable progress reflects countless hours of coordinated search and rescue operations, careful investigative work, and an unwavering commitment to bringing clarity and hope to families during an unimaginably difficult time.”

Recovery operations continue throughout the Guadalupe River watershed by local, state, national and international search teams who continue to work to reunite the missing with their families.

Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring, Jr., added, “Our thoughts remain with the families still awaiting news, and we will continue to stand with them as efforts persist.”

