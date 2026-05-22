Numerous Fredericksburg Memorial Day events scheduled on Monday

AD

Memorial Day is a solemn federal holiday in the United States dedicated to mourning and honoring all military personnel who died while serving in the Armed Forces. While widely recognized as the unofficial kickoff to summer and a long weekend for family gatherings, the true meaning of the day centers on the ultimate sacrifice made by American service members.

Here is an overview of some events planned in Fredericksburg on Monday:

~Names of service members killed in action will be read in a commemorative ceremony 8:30 a.m. on Monday, May 25 in front of Gillespie County Armed Services Memorial, 101 W. Main St.

~A veterans and community gathering event will take place at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 25 at the gazebo behind the Gillespie County courthouse, 101 W. Main St. Free breakfast tacos and coffee will be provided by the Fredericksburg Nimitz Rotary Club.

~The National Museum of the Pacific War will hold a Memorial Day Program at its downtown location, 311 E. Austin St. The program will start at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 25.

~The Harper American Legion will host a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Harper Community Cemetery, 99 Ranch Road 783 North in Harper, at 3 p.m. on Monday, May 25.

AD