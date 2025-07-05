AD
Organ concert in Kerrville rescheduled to July 11

todayJuly 5, 2025

The Independence Day Pipe-Organ Concert by Dr. Sabrina Adrian that was postponed on July 4 due to the flooding rains, has been rescheduled to Friday, July 11 at 3:00 p.m. in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church, 800 Jefferson St., in Kerrville.  The concert is free and open to the public, and will include a freewill offering to contribute to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund.

“We decided to offer that space for the community to come together after this tragedy,” said Jasiel Hernandez Garcia, Senior Pastor.  “We want this concert to be a healing tribute to the community.”

The Fourth of July program will offer a patriotic program that starts with Aaron Copland’s Fanfare for the Common Man and ends by marching out to the Stars and Stripes Forever.

Written by: Michelle Layton

