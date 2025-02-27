Peterson Health recognized as a Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital

AD

Peterson Health has been named among the 2025 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals by The Chartis Center for Rural Health. Chartis’ annual Top 100 award programs honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX.

The INDEX is the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Leveraging publicly available data, the INDEX is utilized nationwide by rural hospitals, health systems with rural affiliates, hospital associations, and state offices of rural health to measure and monitor performance across a variety of areas impacting hospital operations and finance.

“This award is a testament to the employees, physicians, providers, hospital and foundation boards, and volunteers who are the fabric of Peterson Health,” said Joe Piszczor, Interim CEO of Peterson Health. “Their unwavering commitment to ensuring we meet our mission of providing exceptional, compassionate, patient-centered care makes Peterson Health world-class. I am proud that the patients we serve have access to a top hospital in the nation right here in Kerrville where they can be confident they will receive the absolute best care.”

2025 marks the 10th year recognizing the Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals.

