AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

Portion of Lois Street in Kerrville to be temporarily closed

todayNovember 1, 2024

Background
share close
AD

The City of Kerrville and its contractor, M. C. Fonseca, are scheduled to continue working on the Knapp Road sewer project.  Beginning November 4, the contractor will be replacing sewer lines on Lois Street between Woodlawn Avenue and Harper Highway for approximately six weeks, which will require portions of Lois Street to be closed to through traffic.

Drivers are asked to take note of the construction areas as work progresses for road closures and detours.  For more information, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%