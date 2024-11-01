Portion of Lois Street in Kerrville to be temporarily closed

AD

The City of Kerrville and its contractor, M. C. Fonseca, are scheduled to continue working on the Knapp Road sewer project. Beginning November 4, the contractor will be replacing sewer lines on Lois Street between Woodlawn Avenue and Harper Highway for approximately six weeks, which will require portions of Lois Street to be closed to through traffic.

Drivers are asked to take note of the construction areas as work progresses for road closures and detours. For more information, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

