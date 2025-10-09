Portion of Water Street to be closed Wed., Oct. 15

AD

The City of Kerrville and its contractor, Marksman General Contractors, will be closing Water Street in the vicinity of the AC Schreiner house on Wednesday, Oct. 15 to repair the road for the utility cut of the fire line to the Schreiner house.

The closure will run from Quinlan Street to Clay Street. The southeastern-most Water Street entrance to the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will also be closed to prevent traffic driving through the affected area.

For more information, contact the Public Works Department at (830) 258-1221.

