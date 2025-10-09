AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

Portion of Water Street to be closed Wed., Oct. 15

todayOctober 9, 2025

Background
share close
AD

The City of Kerrville and its contractor, Marksman General Contractors, will be closing Water Street in the vicinity of the AC Schreiner house on Wednesday, Oct. 15 to repair the road for the utility cut of the fire line to the Schreiner house.

The closure will run from Quinlan Street to Clay Street.  The southeastern-most Water Street entrance to the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will also be closed to prevent traffic driving through the affected area.

For more information, contact the Public Works Department at (830) 258-1221.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%