Local News

Rabies vaccination clinic offered Saturday in Fredericksburg

todayJanuary 26, 2024

The City of Fredericksburg is encouraging dog and cat owners to vaccinate their pets against rabies.

A clinic with discounted shots and services will be offered at the City of Fredericksburg Consolidated Warehouse, 233 Friendship Lane, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.  Only cash and checks will be accepted at the clinic.

The state of Texas requires that dogs and cats be vaccinated against rabies by 4 months of age, and the vaccination must be administered by a licensed veterinarian.  Vaccines must then be administered on a 1 year or 3 year basis thereafter depending on the type of vaccine used.

Written by: Michelle Layton

