AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

Recall on two Robitussin cough syrup products

todayJanuary 26, 2024

Background
share close
AD

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration encourages consumers to check their medicine cabinets for Robitussin cough syrup products following an active recall on two products due to microbial contamination.  The two products impacted by this recall are Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult.  For the affected products’ lot numbers and expiry dates, visit www.fda.gov.

Consuming this contaminated product could result in a fungal infection, which can be life-threatening for immunocompromised individuals.  If you are experiencing symptoms of fungal infection like fatigue, headache, chest pain, muscle aches or asthma-like symptoms after using one of the recalled cough syrups, contact your healthcare provider immediately.

If you have a bottle of Robitussin that matches the recall information, dispose of it immediately or return it to the brand.  For more information, contact the Consumers Relations team at (800) 245-1040 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%