Recall on two Robitussin cough syrup products

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration encourages consumers to check their medicine cabinets for Robitussin cough syrup products following an active recall on two products due to microbial contamination. The two products impacted by this recall are Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult. For the affected products’ lot numbers and expiry dates, visit www.fda.gov.

Consuming this contaminated product could result in a fungal infection, which can be life-threatening for immunocompromised individuals. If you are experiencing symptoms of fungal infection like fatigue, headache, chest pain, muscle aches or asthma-like symptoms after using one of the recalled cough syrups, contact your healthcare provider immediately.

If you have a bottle of Robitussin that matches the recall information, dispose of it immediately or return it to the brand. For more information, contact the Consumers Relations team at (800) 245-1040 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

