Record number of Texans voting early for Nov. 5 General Election

AD

More than 18.6 million Texans are currently registered to vote, according to the Secretary of State’s office. So far, 2,639,646 votes have been cast, for a statewide turnout of 14.17%. In addition to the top-of-the-ticket presidential race, Texans are also choosing who will represent the state in the U.S. Senate, as well as several statewide and local races.

In the 2020 presidential election, 66.73% of registered voters in Texas cast a ballot, up from 59.39% in the 2016 election. The early voting period in 2020 was extended to 18 days, compared to the typical 12 days because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on that election.

Harris County has reported the highest number of votes, with more than 270,000. Eight counties have surpassed 25% turnout so far. Llano County has the highest turnout, at 29.13%, followed by Jeff Davis County, at 28.46%.

State officials say that anyone who believes something suspicious or illegal has occurred:

~ At the polls: Report immediately to the presiding election judge at the polling location

~ Report to the county the issue occurred in

~ File a report with the Secretary of State at (800) 252-VOTE (8683) or file a report online at https://www.sos.state.tx.us/elections/forms/pol-sub/25-4f.pdf

Anyone who has questions about the legality of an action can also reach out to a nationwide, nonpartisan election protection hotline at 1-866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683)

According to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), federal law says that “no person…shall intimidate, threaten, coerce…any other person for the purpose of interfering with the right of (that) person to vote or to vote as he may choose.”

The ACLU lists examples of intimidation as:

~ aggressively questioning voters about their citizenship, criminal record, or other qualifications to vote, in a manner intended to interfere with the voters’ rights

~ falsely pretending oneself as an elections official

~ spreading false information about voter requirements, such as an ability to speak English

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to be in Austin on Friday at a press conference at a private jet terminal, according to his campaign. He is expected to discuss border security and immigration crime during his stop in Texas.

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to attend a rally in Houston on Friday with U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, who is running for the U.S. Senate, according to a Democratic National Committee event page.

AD