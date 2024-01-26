Registration for Kerrville Parks and Rec. summer programs opens Feb. 1

AD

The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is opening up registration for its 2024 summer programs beginning Thursday, February 1 at 8 a.m. Activities available this summer include Group Swim Lessons, Junior Lifeguard Camp, Kids Triathlon, Skateboard Competition, Disc Golf Tournament, and more.

There will be three Group Swim lessons sessions at the Olympic Pool for ages six months and up. Private swim lessons are offered for those interested in one-on-one instruction with a swim instructor. Additionally, the city is offering a Junior Lifeguard Camp and Senior Water Aerobics. For more information, call (830) 792-4044.

Besides numerous aquatic activities available for city residents, there are other recreation options on tap, including a Disc Golf Tournament, Cornhole Tournament, Adult Basketball Tournament, Skateboard Competition, and Kids Triathlon. For additional information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

