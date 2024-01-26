AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

Registration for Kerrville Parks and Rec. summer programs opens Feb. 1

todayJanuary 26, 2024

Background
share close
AD

The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is opening up registration for its 2024 summer programs beginning Thursday, February 1 at 8 a.m.  Activities available this summer include Group Swim Lessons, Junior Lifeguard Camp, Kids Triathlon, Skateboard Competition, Disc Golf Tournament, and more.

There will be three Group Swim lessons sessions at the Olympic Pool for ages six months and up.  Private swim lessons are offered for those interested in one-on-one instruction with a swim instructor.  Additionally, the city is offering a Junior Lifeguard Camp and Senior Water Aerobics.  For more information, call (830) 792-4044.

Besides numerous aquatic activities available for city residents, there are other recreation options on tap, including a Disc Golf Tournament, Cornhole Tournament, Adult Basketball Tournament, Skateboard Competition, and Kids Triathlon.  For additional information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%