Registration for Parks and Rec. summer programs begins Feb. 1

The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department has announced that registration for 2025 summer programs will open at 8 a.m. on February 1. Activities include Kids Triathlon, Skateboard Competition, Disc Golf Tournament, and much more.

Registration for Summer Programs will be accepted in person at the Parks and Recreation office located at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, 2385 Bandera Hwy. Participants may also register over the phone at (830) 257-7300 or online at www.kerrvilletx.gov/registration.

Due to popular demand, two Disc Golf Tournaments will be held at Schreiner University, 2100 Memorial Blvd., on March 29 and August 2. Registration deadline for each tournament will be the Thursday before the event.

The third annual Cornhole Tournament will be held on June 28 at the Trailhead Beer Garden on Schreiner University’s campus. Pre-registration is highly encouraged, and the deadline is June 26.

The Skateboard Competition is set for April 12 at Singing Wind Park, 2112 Singing Wind Drive. Entry is free but registration is required.

The Kids Triathlon will occur on Aug. 9 on Schreiner University’s campus, 2100 Memorial Blvd. Children age 18 years and under are invited to participate in this swim, bike, and run event sponsored by Hill Country Bicycle Works. On-site registration will be available for this event (cash or check only), but pre-registration is highly encouraged. Pre-registration will end Aug. 6.

The Kerrville Parks and Rec. Dept. will host the city’s new Basketball Knockout Competition at Carver Park, 820 Webster Ave., on Sept. 13. The event is open to children 6-18 years old.

For additional information, contact the Parks and Recreation Dept. at (830) 257-3000, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

