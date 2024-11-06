Registration now open for the “Running Home for the Holidays 5K”

AD

The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is celebrating the holiday season with the “Running Home for the Holidays 5K,” set to take place on Saturday, December 7 starting at 3 p.m. All holiday enthusiasts are invited to Louise Hays Park, located at 202 Thompson Drive, for the annual walk/run along the Kerrville River Trail.

Registration is required to participate and can be completed in person at the Parks and Recreation Department Office, 2385 Bandera Highway, by phone at (830) 257-7300, or online at https://www.kerrvilletx.gov/1750/Running-Home-for-the-Holidays-5K. The fee is $15 per participant. Pre-registration is highly encouraged and will close Friday, November 22 at 5 p.m. Each paid entry will include a medal and an entry into a drawing for great prizes.

For additional information, contact the Parks and Recreation Dept. at (830) 257-7300, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

