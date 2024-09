AD

On September 7th, 2024, the city of Bandera honored Robert Earl Keen with a proclamation from the Mayor of Bandera, and the branding iron to the city. The celebration was to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the release of Keen’s album “Gringo Honeymoon.” The 11’th Street Cowboy Bar in Bandera repainted the front of their bar back to the original colors of the album cover, to re-create the moment.

Photos : De Foster

