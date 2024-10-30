Rules for mail-in voting in Texas

AD

Texas residents voting by mail must have submitted an application by October 25. After receiving a mail-in ballot, fill it out and place it in the “ballot” envelope and put it in the carrier envelope.

Before sealing the envelope, fill out the line provided on the envelope for the numbers from your driver’s license, personal ID number, election certificate number or the last four digits of your Social Security number. Mail-in voters need to use the ID that is associated with their voter registration. Ballots can be mailed or returned in person at your county’s early voting clerk’s office.

The ballot must be received by:

~ 7 p.m. on Election Day if the envelope is not postmarked

~ 5 p.m. on the day after Election Day for ballots mailed within the U.S. if the envelope is postmarked by 7 p.m. on Election Day

~ The fifth day after Election Day for ballots mailed from overseas if the envelope is postmarked by 7 p.m. on Election Day

~ The sixth day after Election Day for military voters in the U.S. or overseas who submitted a Federal Post Card Application. The envelope does not need to be postmarked

