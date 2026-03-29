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Local News

SA elementary school playground named in honor of Camp Mystic camper

todayMarch 29, 2026

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On Friday the Cambridge Elementary School in Alamo Heights Independent School District was named in honor of an 8-year-old who died in the July 4 Hill Country floods.  Kellyanne Lytal was among the 27 girls lost from Camp Mystic in the floods.

Kellyanne was a student at the school.  “Kellyanne had so many memories on this playground,” said Malorie Lytal, Kellyanne’s mother.  “We spent a ton of time here, from her playing soccer and having soccer practice, coming out every day for recess, perfecting her backbend, she has a ton of memories here.”

Kellyanne’s parents created the Kindness for Kellyanne foundation in their daughter’s memory.

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Written by: Michelle Layton

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