Local News

Scott Ruskin recognized by President Trump during State of the Union address

todayFebruary 25, 2026

President Donald Trump honored a Hill Country flood survivor and rescuer Tuesday evening during the State of the Union address.  On the House floor, Trump took the time to recognize U.S. Coast Guardsman Scott Ruskan and 11-year-old Milly Cate McClymond.  It was the first time Ruskan and McClymond had seen each other since the deadly floods.

The historic July 4th floods were one of the focal points during the State of the Union address.  Trump spoke about the devastation at Camp Mystic, referencing his visit to the Hill Country and calling it one of the worst disasters he has ever seen.

 

“Petty Officer Ruskan, I’m pleased to inform you that I am now awarding you the Legion of Merit for Extraordinary Heroism, which is what it was.  Extraordinary heroism.  Thank you,” said Trump.  The president credited Ruskan with saving McClymond, along with 164 others.

“As the waters threatened to sweep her away, 11-year-old Millie Cate McClailand closed her eyes and prayed to God.  She thought she was going to die.  Those prayers were answered when Coast Guard rescue swimmer Scott Ruskan, descended from a helicopter above,” said President Trump.  It was Ruskan’s first rescue mission.

“It was Scott’s first ever rescue mission, young guy, but very brave, very, very top always of his class, and he lifted, not just Milly Cate, but 164 others to safety,” Trump said.

 

Written by: Michelle Layton

