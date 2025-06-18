AD
Local News

Screwing of “Jaws” set for July 18 on the Guadalupe River

todayJune 18, 2025

The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a very special riverfront screening of the iconic film “Jaws”(PG) on Friday, July 18, beginning at dusk.  This free event is part of the popular Movies in the Park series and will take place on Tranquility Island in Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Dr., right alongside the scenic Guadalupe River.

This unique setting offers a one-of-a-kind way to enjoy a summer classic under the stars.  Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, flashlights, and snacks for a comfortable viewing experience.  Attendees are welcome to enjoy the river during the event, but do so at their own risk.  Lifeguards will not be on duty, and children must be supervised at all times, both in and out of the water.  For safety, the use of U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets is strongly encouraged, especially for children and non-swimmers.

“Jaws” is rated PG but contains suspenseful scenes that may not be suitable for younger viewers.  Parental guidance is advised for children under 13.  In the event of inclement weather or unsafe river conditions, the screening may be postponed or canceled.  Updates will be posted on the City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department social media pages.

For additional information, contact the Parks and Rec. Dept. at (830) 257-7300, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

Written by: Michelle Layton

