Local News

Severe weather impacting local area

todayJuly 4, 2025

Much needed rain swept through Kerrville overnight, but the downside is the severe weather may impact many of today’s scheduled July 4th events.  Citizens are encouraged to exercise caution when driving and avoid low water crossings.  Kerrville Police and Fire Department personnel are currently assessing emergency needs.

Louise Hays Park, the site of today’s scheduled Fourth on the River event, is currently flooded.

Current road closures include:

~Arcadia Loop

~Most of Thompson Drive

~Guadalupe Street

~Rio Robles

~Riverside Drive

Please stay tuned for additional updates on the weather and its impact.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

